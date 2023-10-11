Good Hart, Mich. (WLNS) — Designated as a Scenic Heritage Highway after the millennium, the Tunnel of Trees is a narrow passing through Middle Village, Good Hart, and ending at Cross Village.

Points of interest along the way include unique shopping, dining, and attraction opportunities.

Leaving Harbor Springs, visitors will head north passing the Harbor Point Golf Course. Up ahead and past the rolling estates of Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club, the road passes Pond Hill Farm, an extensive farmers market, trout experience, and a greenhouse.

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Just a few miles past Pond Hill Farm, the M-119 offers a fabulous photo opportunity at the top of Angel Farm. Soon after, M-119 makes a sharp turn to the left and dives deep closer to the Lake Michigan coastline.

The next several miles snug the lake shore with excellent photo ops and historic markers along the way.

Good Hart happens to be one of the Midwest’s most treasured resort areas. Nestled along the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, Good Hart boasts beautiful beaches, unparalleled landscapes, and spectacular sunsets over the crystal-clear waters of our Great Lakes.

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

Exploring the Good Hart general store. (WLNS)

It is also home to an authentic 1934 general store where you’ll find a U.S. Post Office, complete deli and bakery, general grocer, gourmet and gift shop, real estate office, and community gathering place all in one tiny little building along Michigan’s Tunnel of Trees.