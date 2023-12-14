Midland, MI. (WLNS) — The Santa House, located at the corner of M-20 and Main Street, is a holiday staple in the Midland community.

This free family event sees over 10,000 people visit Santa at the Santa House annually.

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

In addition to visiting the Santa House, guests can take a ride on the Northern Star Train, which will take them down Main Street to Dow Diamond and back to the courthouse. The Santa House will be open daily from Nov. 28 to Dec. 23.

The current house was built in 1987 with assistance from the Midland Area Community Foundation and generous donors.

It continues to operate annually, thanks to the donation of time from volunteers and to endowed funds held at the Community Foundation that support the yearly operation of the house.

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

The Midland Santa House (WLNS)

New displays magically appear each year which allow thousands of children, their families, and friends to experience fantasy and excitement. The Santa House is truly a meaningful bit of Midland history.