Fall is fast approaching, and one of its best traditions is spending an afternoon at a cider mill or apple orchard.

Michigan has some of the best orchards in the Midwest – wonderful places where you can get lost picking apples and pumpkins, go on a hayride and, of course, eat lots of donuts and drink tons of cider.

When planning your next orchard outing, here are some great locations across Mid-Michigan that you should consider:

Uncle John’s Cider Mill – St. John’s

Photo credit: Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Uncle John’s is a great big farm in St. John’s where you can spend an entire afternoon walking through its corn mazes, picking out apples and pumpkins and eating snacks like caramel apples and donuts. And adults can enjoy Uncle John’s hard cider. To plan your visit, check out its schedule at ujcidermill.com/calendar.

Barkham Creek Farms – Haslett

Photo credit: Barkham Creek Farms

A family-owned cider mill in Haslett that has donuts, pumpkins, and cider. Its hours run 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, and it closes for the season on Halloween. You can learn more by visiting Barkham Creek Farms’ Facebook page.

Phillips Orchards and Cider Mill – St. John’s

Photo credit: Phillips Orchards and Cider Mill

A trip to Phillips Orchards and Cider Mill includes picking apples, enjoying old-fashioned cider, and relaxing in the farm’s picture-perfect fields. The mill is open though the fall on weekends, to keep up with its hours visit phillipsorchards.com

Clearview Orchards – Haslett

Photo credit: Clearview Orchards

Clearview Orchards has just about every type of apple you could ask for, from honey crisp to gala. There’s also pumpkins, fresh produce, and raw honey to be shared. The orchard will be open until the end of October, to learn more check out its Facebook page.

Cottage Creek Orchard – Mason

Photo credit: Cottage Creek Orchard

Cottage Creek Orchard has a huge variety of apples you can pick, as well as chrysanthemums and other classic fall décor items and gifts. To check its hours and view a handy chart of the apples it has available, visit cottagecreekorchard.com