CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Enjoy “family fun on the farm” for all ages at The Country Mill in Charlotte, Michigan.

The only mid-Michigan cider mill where a family can pick fresh apples, peaches, and blueberries on the same farm.

During the various seasons, you can pick your own apples, blueberries, peaches, sunflowers, and pumpkins at our 213-acre farm.

Fun on the farm at The Country Mill. (WLNS)

Relax on a wagon ride before enjoying fresh donuts, caramel apples, and pies in our bakery. Take a stroll in the farm market to discover unique gifts, hard cider, wine and fresh apple cider.

The farm grows its own produce, organic blueberries, peaches, apples, cider, applesauce, apple butter, apple chips and vinegar. ​​​The farm says you can enjoy our homemade wines, hard cider, pies, donuts, and other baked goods.

You can support the farm by buying a Food Bank Apple CSA online and supporting the farm while feeding families in Michigan. The farm will pick and bag up the apples to give to area food pantries and the Greater Lansing Food Bank.

This is in addition to the Pick a Peck for People Program that it hosts every fall where customers picked over 11,400 pounds of apples in just four hours last year.

Go to countrymillfarms.com for more details on the Pick a Peck People Program.