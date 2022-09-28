PORT HURON, Mich. (WLNS) — At the Raven Cafe, you’ll immediately notice something different.

When you step through the doors, you’ll get the distinct feeling you’re walking into a story.

The walls are decorated with woodwork and packed with books, posters, and artwork of all varieties.

Housed in a historic downtown Port Huron building, the café boasts two floors.

Downstairs you’ll find a living-dining room with a bar, as well as a stage above the foyer.

Upstairs, you’ll find bookshelves that cover every wall but one.

The wall overlooking the river is made entirely of windows and hung with stained glass.

Beyond the atmosphere, the cafe also serves a vast selection of amazing drinks, food and desserts.

The Raven Café is a full-service coffee house, but they also offer a full bar with an assortment of Michigan-brewed craft beers on tap and craft cocktails.

If you’re peckish, they serve a wide variety of oven-baked and grilled sandwiches, massive meal-sized salads and soups every single day.