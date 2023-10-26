Pontiac, MI. (WLNS) — Erebus was founded by Ed and Jim Terebus, Veterans of the Haunt Industry since 1981.

Erebus opened its doors in 2000 and has gained national recognition as being one of the top haunts as well as earning the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s longest walk-through haunted attraction in August of 2005 and it held the title until September of 2009.

Erebus leads its victims through four stories of unique and terrifying paths with fear so intense some call it pain.

Erebus is one of the best among all of America’s and Michigan’s haunted houses. It headlines in thousands of articles and lists on Michigan haunted houses that rank the best at everything.

Get your scare on at Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac, MI. (WLNS)

Its mission is to bring our guests the best thrills of all the Michigan haunted houses.

Take advantage of this special opportunity to walk a behind-the-scenes tour of Erebus Haunted Attraction without the scares and see the scenes, sounds and illusions that 20 years of artistic development have created.

For the first time ever, experience this internationally renowned Halloween attraction, without fear. With over 40 flat screens sharing with you our history, innovation, and passion.