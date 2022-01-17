Gilmore Car Museum Winter Motoring Meet Vintage Snowmobile Show Set for Saturday, February 5th

(Hickory Corners, Mich. / January 4, 2022) – The second annual Winter Motoring Meet at the

Gilmore Car Museum provides for a day of outdoor family fun in Michigan’s winter weather,

plus full access to the museum’s remarkable indoor collection of more than 400 classic vehicles.

Access to the Winter Motoring Meet and related activities will be included in standard daily

admission to the museum on Saturday, February 5th ($16 Adults/Seniors; $11 Youth Ages 11-17;

FREE Children Ages 10 and under; FREE Active Military).



The Winter Motoring Meet will include scenic rides around the snow-covered Gilmore campus in

several of the museum’s antique cars and trucks, a special exhibit of vintage snowmobiles, a

professional ice carving exhibition, and outdoor games. Guests will also be able to warm up by

an outdoor fire, with available food & beverage options to include homemade soup, gourmet

hot chocolate, winter beer, a glass of wine, or a favorite cocktail. If we’re lucky enough to have

fresh snow on the day of our meet, guests are welcome to bring their own snowshoes or cross-country skis for a trek across our beautiful 90-acre campus.



FREE “glorified sleigh rides” through the snow-covered Gilmore campus will be offered to

museum guests, riding on bench seats in the bed of a classic Ford Model AA pickup truck, and

in other classic “open air” cars and trucks from the museum’s collection. Guests should

consider bringing their warm coats, hats, gloves, and perhaps even blankets.

A special one-day-only exhibit of antique, vintage, and racing snowmobiles (from 1992 &

older) will be on featured display at the Winter Motoring Meet. The indoor and outdoor

snowmobile exhibit has been coordinated with help and support from Vintage Snowmobile

Michigan (@VintageSnowmobileMichigan), and its Facebook community of 4,000 passionate

snowmobile enthusiasts from across Michigan and the Great Lakes region

(https://www.facebook.com/VintageSnowmobileMichigan)



“The Gilmore Car Museum’s Winter Motoring Meet is for folks who appreciate Michigan’s

Winter Motoring season, whether in their cars, 4×4 trucks, Jeeps, or snowmobiles,” said Josh

Russell, Executive Director of the Gilmore Car Museum. “It’s a fun way for us to get outside and

enjoy the winter season, in an outdoor environment with plenty of space to spread out and enjoy

our 90-acre campus.”

Winter Motoring Meet activities will run from 10am – 4pm ET on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

On that same day, general museum hours of operation run from 10am – 5pm ET.

6865 Hickory Road l Hickory Corners, Michigan 49060

PH: (269) 671-5089 l FAX: (269) 671-5843 l GilmoreCarMuseum.org