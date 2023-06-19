COLDWATER, Mich. (WLNS) – Do you like horses? If so, this Explore Michigan piece is just for you.

Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue is a 501(c) nonprofit organization where horses and people have a second chance.

The organization is dedicated to rescuing horses, bringing them back to health and setting up adoptions.

Its mission is to put people of all ages and circumstances within the wonderful world of horses that have been rescued.

After the horse are brought back to health, they are used in several programs.

Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue offers a beginner’s program that is eight weeks long, teaching everything from the history of horses to properly riding and saddling a horse.

The advanced program teaches speed and actions, and the leadership program teaches young people how to give back to their community.

Hidden Ponds Horse Rescue also has youth positive motivation programs, a youth equestrian team, a handicapped program and an elderly program.

Outside of horseback riding, you can enjoy kayaking, paddle boating, a private beach, a picnic area and trail hiking.

Last year, 500 people took classes and trail rides, more than 100 of whom were handicapped.