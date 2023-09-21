DETROIT (WLNS) — The Ford Piquette Avenue Plant is the first factory-built and owned by the Ford Motor Company. It is one of the oldest car factories in America open to the public.

The plant is recognized as one of the most significant historic automotive sites in the world since it is the birthplace of the Model T.

Home of the Model T; Exploring the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. (WLNS)

Early automobile models B, C, F, K, N, R, and S were all built at the Piquette Plant. The plant became the world’s largest manufacturer of automobiles, setting the world record for car production when workers produced 101 Model Ns, Rs, and Ss in ten hours in June 1908.

The Model T débuted in 1908. Henry Ford, C. Harold Wills and Joseph Galamb sequestered themselves in a secret experimental room for nine months and designed the Model T, the first automobile built for the masses.

Some of the first women to work in the auto industry fabricated magneto parts at the Piquette Plant. They were referred to as the “Magneto Girls.” Demand for the Model T quickly outgrew the factory’s ability to produce them. In 1911, Ford Motor Company relocated to the Highland Park Plant.

Home of the Model T; Exploring the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant. (WLNS)

The Piquette Plant is currently a museum and learning center. The Ford Piquette Plant is part of the Motor Cities National Heritage Area.

It is a member of the National Association of Auto Museums (NAAM). It is partnered with the Model T Ford Club International, the Henry Ford Heritage Association, and the Woodward Avenue Action Association. It is not affiliated with or funded by the Ford Motor Company.