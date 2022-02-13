DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)— Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and Detroit is known as a great place to take your sweetheart!

Detroit is a beautiful city filled with so much diversity, and its authentic culture makes it a hub that everyone loves.

Jennifer Ollinger is the Domestic and International Tourism Manager at Visit Detroit and spoke with 6 News about the best valentine’s date nights to experience. Valentine’s Day is widely known to be a romantic holiday; however, even if you want to have fun with family and friends these restaurants and areas of Detroit are meant for everyone.

“They actually have Motown Love Weekend going on,” Ollinger said, “From like wine tasting, carriage rides with your sweetie, and on Sunday, February 13th they are celebrating Galantines Day.”

Ollinger said during the weekend they have taro card readings and even lady DJs across the state for Sundays festivities.

Detroit is offering romantic helicopter rides for couples during the weekend. People will receive tours of the skyline of the city at around sunset.

“You and your sweetie can go up to a helicopter and get a birds-eye view of the city and it’s super romantic,” Ollinger said.

On Valentine’s Day people can check out:

Ice skating rink at Campus Martius Park Cliff Bell’s Restaurant named one of the most romantic restaurants in the U.S. The Apparatus Room has a Valentines Package

Ollinger said that Detroit is unique with the people who live in the community.

“People are super friendly, authentic, they want to make sure they have a good time in the city,” Ollinger said, “people will have great recommendations for visitors who come into town.”

Ollinger said there are dozens of new bars, restaurants, the city is still decorated with lights, and it makes it a great place to take pictures and create memories this Valentines Day.