Coatis are diurnal mammals native to South America, Central America, Mexico, and the southwestern United States. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — Bald eagles, a snow leopard, a coati and a sloth are settling in at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

These awesome animals will be ready to welcome visitors back for the zoo’s 2023 season, which begins on Friday.

“We are so excited to welcome our community back for a new season,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo in a press statement. “Along with new animals joining the Zoo family, we’re looking forward to getting our community excited about conservation of wildlife and wild places. It’s always special to welcome back our families so they can continue learning, having fun and making memories at John Ball Zoo.”

Through March and April, John Ball Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online at John Ball Zoo’s website.