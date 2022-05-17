KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — After nearly two years of virtual experiences, the 71st Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair is coming back to Bronson Park this June.

On June 3 and 4, more than 100 artists from across the nation will be bringing jewelry, photography, sculpture, painting, ceramics, glass, fiber, leather, wood, and more to Kalamazoo.

“The KIA is committed to supporting fine artists and craft artists locally and nationally. The museum and Kirk Newman Art School help all artists stay connected to the Kalamazoo community and the region. The magic of the KIA Arts Fair is that it’s instrumental in helping both artists and the community stay inspired and thrive,” said Belinda Tate, KIA Executive Director.

The Arts Fair hours are Friday, June 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (beer garden from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.) and Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

