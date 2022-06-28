Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — What’s a more relaxing way to spend a warm summer evening than by gathering with friends to enjoy classical music at the park?

The Lansing Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Series is returning for another season of virtuosos performances in casual outdoor settings. This year’s series launches Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a brass quintet playing works by Bach, Brahms, Faur and more.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to help them settle in for the concert. Picnic baskets packed with your favorite snacks and beverages are also recommended.

Tickets for general admissions are $20 and student and youth tickets cost $10. Other concerts in the Summer Series include a string quartet on July 26 and a jazz combo on August 23.

You can purchase tickets and learn more about the performances by visiting lansingsymphony.org.