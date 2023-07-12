FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever dreamed of forging your own tools, or machinery, like the blacksmiths of old?

The incredible and fulfilling skill of blacksmithing is yours to learn if you head to the Bavarian Blacksmith Experience in Frankenmuth.

Introductory classes that require no previous experience are available to all interested students. The Bavarian Blacksmith Experience also provides all the necessary tools, machinery, safety equipment and materials.

A trip to the Bavarian Blacksmith Experience also means you can check out all the other fun spots in Frankenmuth, a Michigan city famous for celebrating Christmas year-round.

Nestled in the RiverPlace Shops center, the Bavarian Blacksmith Experience is within easy walking distance from all of the other great attractions in Frankenmuth.

All participants can make and take home a hand-forged memento. The shop is also wheelchair accessible and there are accessible experiences tailored to meet all people’s needs and abilities.

The blacksmithing teachers at the Bavarian Blacksmithing Experience have tailored experiences appropriate for participants of all ages and skill levels.

So, if you want to feel the heat, swing the hammer, twist and stamp out red hot steel, you know where you should visit: the Bavarian Blacksmithing Experience.

Appointments can be booked online and via phone call. More information is available at the Bavarian Blacksmithing Experience website.