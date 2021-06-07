List: Which Lake Michigan beaches allow dogs

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Want to show Fido the big lake?

Twelve of the 47 public beaches on the WOOD TV8 Lake Michigan Beach Guide allow you to bring a dog in the summer months. Here’s the full list:

Golden Township Beach, Mears
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Medbery Park, Montague
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

White River Light Station, Whitehall
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Kruse Park Dog Beach, Muskegon
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash in the sand but are allowed off leash in the water.

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Norton Shores
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Grand Haven City Beach
Restrictions: Dogs not allowed 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Dogs must be on a leash.

Kirk Park, West Olive
Restrictions: Dogs only allowed 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can have your dog off leash.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Deerlick Creek Park, South Haven
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, South Haven
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Roadside Park, Coloma
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Hagar Park, Coloma
Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

