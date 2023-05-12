GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A festival celebrating all things macaroni and cheese is coming to Grand Rapids this summer.

On Aug. 12-13, the Mac and Cheese Fest will be hosted in Grand Rapids at the LMCU Ballpark for the first time.

Mac and Cheese Fest hosts 20-30 food vendors from around Michigan and will also feature dozens of drink vendors serving beers, ciders, seltzers and non-alcohol options as well.

The event, which has been held in Kalamazoo since 2019, includes tons of mac and cheese samples, live music, entertainment, outdoor yard games and, of course, the inflatable Big Cheese.

Mac and Cheese Fest is put together by a partnership between Outlier Events and the United Dairy Council of Michigan.

For more information about Mac and Cheese Fest, visit macandcheesemi.com.