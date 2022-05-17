MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Peace, love and lilacs are all parts of this year’s Mackinac Island Lilac Festival.

The blooming of the lilacs has been a signal that the summer season has officially begun on Mackinac Island for more than 150 years and the Lilac Festival is a celebration we always look forward to hosting. After a few years of modified festivals, we’re truly elated to bring the 74th Lilac Festival back in a big way with the return of the Grande Parade and other interactive activities. From Jeff Young’s historic walking tours to lilac painting and planting sessions, the Lilac Festival is a quintessential representation of the deep history and culture of the island.” Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director

The festival’s theme this year is Flower Power and will be held from June 3 to June 12.

According to Mackinac Island Tourism, since 1948, the Lilac Festival has been a staple celebrating the Mackinac Island’s community. The island is home to more than 250 varieties of lilacs, many of which were planted over two centuries ago.

Among this year’s events includes almost-daily Sip N’ Sail Cruises, walking tours with lilac expert Jeff Young, free admission to Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum and the British Landing Nature Center and more.