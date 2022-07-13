MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — Mackinac Island has been named the best island in the Continental U.S. in the 2022 World’s Best Awards from Travel + Leisure.

We are elated to be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure for this prestigious award. Mackinac Island is a destination full of character that has made it a nostalgic place people keep coming back to time and time again. This accolade is not only a testament to the charm of the island, but the incredible community and businesses that make this destination so special.” Tim Hygh, Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau Executive Director

Though it measures less than five square miles, Mackinac Island is referred to as the ‘Jewel of the Great Lakes.’

The island achieved its status as a horse-drawn community in 1895 when automobiles were banned.

Now, the island is home to more than five hundred horses during peak season when Mackinac Island Carriage Tours has the largest working draft horse herd in the world.

After two years of modified travel seasons during the pandemic, Mackinac Island is welcoming back acclaimed events such as the Lilac Festival and Fudge Festival this summer.

