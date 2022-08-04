HICKORY CORNERS, Mich. (WLNS) — Ever been to Hickory Corners?

It’s a small town in southwestern Michigan, where one vintage car collector turned his passion for older cars into a museum.

The Gilmore Car Museum got its start in the early 1960s when Donald S. Gilmore started collecting vintage automobiles.

Some of the first vehicles in Gilmore’s collection included a 1927 Ford Model T, a 1913 Rolls Royce, and a 1920 Pierce Arrow.

For Gilmore, restoring that classic Pierce Arrow at his home on Gull Lake ignited a passion.

Over the years that followed, Donald continued collecting some of the world’s most renowned automobiles.

To accommodate his ever-growing collection, Gilmore acquired 90 acres of land in Hickory Corners.

Gilmore’s wife Genevieve was the one who had the idea of turning the collection into a museum, providing future generations access to Donald’s one-of-a-kind collection.

Currently, the Gilmore Car Museum is North America’s largest auto museum, with over 400 vehicles on display and over 190,000 square feet of exhibit space.

The museum boasts vintage buildings, including a restored and fully functioning 1941 Silk City Diner, a recreated 1930s Shell Station, six onsite Partner Museums and more.