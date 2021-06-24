Michigan Princess celebrates its 30th Anniversary in Lansing this morning

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Michigan Princess, of The J & K Steamboat Company. To honor and celebrate, it will be rechristened by officials for the next 30 years.

The Michigan Princess is a boat that many Michiganders have built memories on from weddings to family parties. Built in 1991, it was originally designed to be disassembled and moved to different communities.

But the Lansing area grew so fond of it, and the rental demand here grew so high, it planted its roots on Lansing’s historic Grand River and since has become a Lansing staple for events.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Princess did have to take some time off but is being renovated and will hopefully be back up and running, soon.

“We’re excited to invite people back in and to share the new renovations with people and most of all be able to have everyone in the area come out and enjoy,” said Captian of the Michigan Princess, Chris Chamberlain.

Along with Captian Chris, and the Greater Lansing Convention & Visitors Bureau will meet to discuss the last 30 years, plans for the next 30 years, and rechristen the boat with a bottle of champagne.