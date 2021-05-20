Michigan’s Adventure prepares for season opening

FRUITLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for some thrill this summer after spending a whole year of being in the house, Michigan’s Adventure near Muskegon is officially open for the season beginning next Saturday.

“After a full year of waiting it is wonderful to be able to open our gates next weekend and see guests here and see people playing and having fun and enjoying family time together,” said Camille Jourden-Mark, the VP and General Manager of Michigan’s Adventure.

From roller coasters to rides to making memories with family and friends, Jourden-Mark says they’re ready for this up-and-coming season, and it’s going to be a little bit different.

People will have to make a reservation and if you’re not fully vaccinated, you must wear a mask indoors.

“Safety is certainly our first priority and we will update our guidance as things evolve,” said Jourden-Mark.

The park is also hiring for the summer with jobs ranging from food service to lifeguards to ride operators. Pay will increase to up to $14 per hour.

“It’s a wonderful place to work because our job is to create memories and fun for our guests,” said Jourden-Mark.

Michigan’s Adventure opens Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Jourden-Mark says she’s excited for what’s to come.

“Seeing people come and enjoy the park and the waterpark and all the great attractions that we offer is incredibly rewarding,” said Jourden-Mark.

Michigan’s Adventure is hosting a hiring fair on Thursday. They’re looking to fill hundreds of positions within the next few weeks.

It’ll take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the park. You do not need an appointment.

More information about safety guidelines this season can be found online.