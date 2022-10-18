Peanuts mascots will be featured at Michigan’s Adventure Tricks and Treats Fall Fest.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting next year, you’ll be able to enjoy Michigan’s Adventure during the Halloween season.

Michigan’s Adventure is tweaking its 2023 season to be open through October.

The extended season will feature the park’s first signature event, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. The special event will run from Sept. 16 until Oct. 15.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will transform the park into a “larger-than-life spooky Halloween adventure.”

For more information about the immersive experience, visit miadventure.com.