Michigan’s star-gazing hotspots, and the best time to go there

Explore Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McLain State Park on the Keweenaw Peninsula offers two miles of sand beach and spectacular sunset views on Lake Superior.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the sky getting darker earlier as the fall progresses, there are some places where you can go to catch some unforgettable views.

A satellite map of Lake Hudson Recreation Area, courtesy of Google Maps.

If you don’t mind a day trip…

  • Lake Hudson Recreation Area in Clayton, MI has one of the six State Park preserves in the state and is less than an hour and a half from Lansing.  
  • Dr. T.K. Lawless Park in Vandalia, MI is an 850 acre park near the Indiana and Michigan border and is just a few hours from Chicago and Detroit. 

If you find yourself in the Northern Lower Peninsula, there are a few places you may want to stop by.

A satellite map of Negwegon State Park, courtesy of Google Maps.
  • Alpena is home to three state-designated Dark Sky Preserves: 
  • Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City, MI
    • Set among some 600 acres of woods and two miles of undeveloped shoreline, the park is free to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
    • There are 10,000 acres of landscape and more than 25 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. 
  • Beaver Island off the shores of Charlevoix, on Lake Michigan, has little light pollution and is home to a 12,000 acre Dark Sky Sanctuary that is working to obtain international status.

If you find yourself in the U.P…

A satellite map of Whitefish Point, courtesy of Google Maps.
  • Whitefish Point is known for being a migratory bird sanctuary.
  • The Keweenaw Peninsula is Michigan’s northernmost peninsula, with dark skies pretty much anywhere you look up. Their site also has resources for where else to view from and the sky chart for Copper Harbor.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar