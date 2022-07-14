TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WLNS) — Moomers Creamery and Ice Cream in Traverse City should be a must-do on your summer bucket list.

Their 100+ flavors of ice cream are made in house from their own processed milk from their creamery next door. Both the creamery and the ice cream shop are a second-generation family business.

They have been open for 25 years, started by Bob and Nancy Plummer, and are continuing with two of their four children, Jon and his sister Becky.

Family is important and the people at Moomers definitely understand that well. Making them the perfect place for family and friends to meet without distractions.

The flavors at Moomers are undeniably good. They have both classic flavors like Butter Pecan to new unique flavors only they serve.

One of these flavors is Cherry Moobilee, a black cherry ice cream with brownie bits and chocolate swirl, which won them the best rated ice cream shop according to Good Morning America.

In November, they have a contest which allows the staff to make their own concoctions and are then voted on by customers. The last winner of the contest is still available today, Blueberry Crumble. They make 10 gallons of ice cream per batch, so you are sure to find something you will love at your next visit!