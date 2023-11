Brooklyn, Mich. (WLNS) — Brighten up your holiday season with one of Michigan’s largest animated Christmas light displays.

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

The Nite Lites drive-thru spectacle has millions of lights, is five miles long and has scenes with Santa, the 12 days of Christmas and Noah’s Ark.

You can experience all these twinkling lights aboard our Nite Lites Express. It’s fun for the whole family.

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Nite Lights drive-thru Christmas lights (WLNS)

Tickets are available online. It is $35 to drive-thru and $15 for the train ride.