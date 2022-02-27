CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Nordic Fire Festival raged once again!

The festival was held over the weekend of February 25th at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte. The event gave visitors the chance to experience burning a Viking ship, fire spinning performances, and even special performances by Pictus, a drum band. Organizers say they were thrilled to start the festival again after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID concerns.

“People are just over the top with their creativity and their enthusiasm. People are tired of sitting at home just because of winter and when you been sitting at home for two years on top of that, this is has been our best year ever,” said Bryan Myrkle, one of the head organizers.

It featured over 60 on-theme vendors, entertainers, live-action role-play, Viking encampments, Frisian horses, ax throwing, costume contests, and even beard competition. Kids were able to enjoy a photo booth and even experience Viking life first-hand. Guests came from around the state, with one couple making the drive from Saginaw.

“I think it’s been a fun mix of just some historical things and just good entertainment,” said Cherity Weidman.

People of all ages could see blacksmiths and head on over to the traveling swordsmanship museum.

For more information about the festival online at www.michigannordicfirefestival.com.