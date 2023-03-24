LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The northern lights were uniquely visible throughout Michigan on Thursday night, especially in the lower parts of the state.

From Grand Ledge to Owosso to Marquette, 6 News viewers from all over the state of Michigan snapped some awesome shots and shared them with us.

6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young gave this description of the phenomenon.

“The sun regularly ejects material into space. If it ejects in the direction of earth then it can interact with our magnetosphere. As the material from the sun interacts with the atmosphere they produce tiny “sparks” of light. If the material from the sun is sufficient as it interacts with our magnetosphere then we can see it here. They start in the pole regions because of the orientation of the magnetosphere around the earth.”

Take a look at the photos below and check out where they were taken!

