NPS officials say the main staircase at Miners Beach at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore was damaged in a storm on Oct. 18, 2022. (Courtesy NPS)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort.

The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the main staircase at Miners Beach suffered significant damage during a storm last week. Instead, visitors will have to use the staircases at either end of the beach to make it from the parking lot to the lakeshore.

Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is one of Michigan’s most unique attractions. Founded in 1966 as the NPS’ first national lakeshore, the park covers more than 110 square miles, including 15 miles of sandstone cliffs stained brown and orange by metals that leak out of the groundwater, including iron, manganese and copper.

An estimated 1.3 million people visited the national lakeshore last year — a record for Pictured Rocks.

The National Park Service has registered 42 different mammals, 179 different birds, 17 different amphibians and reptiles and 775 different types of plants in the park.