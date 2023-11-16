Detroit, Mich. (WLNS) — Discover Detroit’s Most Enchanting Hidden Attraction. Venture into this magical Parade Land and experience a behind-the-scenes look at how the Detroit Thanksgiving Parade comes together.

Learn more about the Parade’s fascinating history, explore the 200,000-square-foot storyland of floats, and see how the award-winning artisans bring them to life.

Explore Michigan: Take a stroll through The Parade Company in Detroit. (WLNS)

Parade Company Studios is one of the most interactive and family-friendly things to do in Detroit for all ages.

Take a journey through its unique creative kingdom and marvel at the world’s largest collection of papier-mâché heads that resemble local icons and famous characters.

The Parade Company costume shop warehouses over 3,000 costumes. Designed and created in our Detroit studio these costumes make a colorful array of characters come to life.

See the most unique tour in all of Detroit. Parade Studio Tours are all year round.

The facility and staff can accommodate large school and bus tours and it offers tours for work outings, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, after-school activities, and many more.