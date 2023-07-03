PINCONNING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a cheese connoisseur? Did you know that one of most well known types of cheese comes from right here in Michigan?

Pinconning is known as the “Cheese Capital of Michigan” because it’s home to the famous Pinconning brand of cheese, which is highly regarded for its unique and delicious flavor.

2023 is a special year for the town because it marks the 75th anniversary of the Pinconning Cheese Co. The business, which is located 221 N. Mable Street, was established in 1948 by Harry and Marie Bennett.

Marie Bennett was the daughter of Dan Horn, who created the Pinconning cheese formula in 1915.

The Pinconning Cheese Co. expanded greatly over the years as ownership was passed along to different families, but the tradition of specializing in the famous cheese never changed.

Visitors can to the Pinconning Cheese Co. can not only get delicious cheese, but also fudge, Michigan-made meats, smoked fish and all sorts of other great Michigan-made goods.

