KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) — Searching for a museum that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before?

How about a museum where you can walk right up to some of the world’s most powerful military planes.

The Air Zoo, previously known as the Kalamazoo Aviation History Museum, is an indoor amusement park and museum that houses historical and rare aircraft and has several fun flight simulation rides.

Among the Air Zoo’s collection is the world’s fastest air-breathing aircraft, the SR-71B Blackbird. It’s also home to a F-117A Nighthawk donated by the United States Air Force.

The flight simulation attractions include a 180-degree theater that projects a 2-D film simulation of a B-17 bombing mission during World War II.

Other rides at the Air Zoo include a simulation of a F/A-18 Hornet, a stunt biplane, a hot air balloon and an U.S. Navy F-14A Tomcat.

To learn more about the Air Zoo, visit the museum’s website.