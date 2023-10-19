Manistee, MI. (WLNS) — Manistee’s Ghost Ship is a haunted house attraction located on the historic car ferry S.S. City of Milwaukee in Manistee, Michigan. SS City of Milwaukee is a Great Lakes railroad car ferry that once plied Lake Michigan, often between Muskegon, Michigan and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was built in 1931 for the Grand Trunk Milwaukee Car Ferry Company and is the only pre-1940s ship of this type to survive.

The Manistee Ghost Ship. (WLNS)

Navigating the steep stairways deep into the Ghost Ship is challenging enough- having people jump out of the darkness is a scary and heart-stopping experience. It typically consists of 5 decks and takes about 25-45 minutes to walk through.

It is a fundraising event and is open all Friday and Saturday nights in October, 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. New for 2023: Kids/Scaredy Pants Night! Tuesday, October 31st (Halloween) from 5 – 9 p.m. Open to all ages! Come through Ghost Ship with the lights on and get some candy! Fun, without as much scare!

Ghosts, zombies and monsters await you on the Manistee’s Ghost Ship. It’s a treat you will never forget!