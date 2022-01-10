TIP UP TOWN USA, Michigan’s longest running winter festival

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich (WLNS)-If you’re looking for some family fun, join thousands of Michiganders who will travel to Houghton Lake January 22nd, 23rd or 29th. Since 1951 the Houghton Lake community has been host to Tip Up Town USA.

For 71 years families have enjoyed Michigan largest winter festival making it a tradition of where memories are made. A 2022 Tip Up Town badge ($10) will allow entry into an array of family fun… Side by side racing, snowmobile drag racing, live entertainment, carnival area for the kids and an ice fishing contest on one of Michigan’s largest inland lakes.

If you’ve never had the chance to enjoy the Houghton Lake area, you’ll find it home to more 20,000 acres of frozen wonderland (January and February) and access to hundreds of miles of snowmobiling trails and off-road trails.

If you’re looking to visit and need a place to stay and things to do, visithoughtonlake.com for more information.

Lodging Information… http://www.visithoughtonlake.com/lodging.shtml

Winter Fun… http://www.visithoughtonlake.com/winter.shtml

The Great Outdoors… http://www.visithoughtonlake.com/outdoors.shtml