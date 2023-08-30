Gaylord, Mich. (WLNS) — Treetops was the first of three Rick Smith-designed courses at Treetops Resort.

The nine-hole Treetops Par 3 is among five golf courses at Treetops Resort (the other four courses are 18-hole layouts). Since its opening in 1992, Treetops has received numerous honors. Golf Magazine, Golfweek and other publications have frequently ranked it the No. 1 par-3 course in America.

Treetops Resort (WLNS)

Treetops is not your typical par 3 course. It might be a short course, but it’s anything but easy. Seven of the nine holes play downhill, and some are very downhill. The elevation can make it difficult to calculate your club distance. Each hole features unique hazards and severe greens.

The course also has hosted the ESPN Par-3 Shootout (Lee Trevino had a memorable ace on No. 7 to win $1 million in 2001). The undulating hills and elevation changes from tee to green are among the things that make the Treetops Par 3 course so special. Treetops is a golf course you’ll finish in less than two hours, but the memories will last a lifetime.