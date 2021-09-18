Veteran captures symbols of peace, hopes to inspire unity at Art Prize 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — An Ingham County veteran is using skills from his days of serving in the Marines as a Combat Videographer to capture symbols of peace at Art Prize in Grand Rapids, Mich. this year.

From St. Joseph up to St. Ignis. and from Detroit to Grand Rapids, Walter V. Marshall spent months capturing these photographs below:



















“When the pandemic happened, I said maybe we can travel instead of just being locked up in the house with kids,” Marshall said.

His big idea actually started in Lansing.

“I just thought that if I could capture these steeples and what they represent to communities like the source of light, being guidance, being leaders, I said okay I might have a story here so let me travel and connect our state together,” Marshall said.

Marshall is a former Marine and says his past experiences have shaped his outlook on life.



“The images that I still hold now still kind of present trauma, but I’m grateful that I gained the experience of being a combat videographer,” Marshall said.

Today he’s happy to share the final project, a combination of visiting 40 cities.

“The passion for me of being a videographer and photographer is being able to capture moments that can inspire others,” Marshall said.

His hope is that mid-Michigan shows up and spreads their support at the unique event.

“I want to win. I am the only veteran from Ingham. I hope everyone can come out and support.”

You can check out Marshall’s work here: https://waltervmarshall.com/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TA8KA9ecZxE&t=1s