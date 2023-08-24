LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Autumn is coming up, and that means gorgeous fall colors will start spreading across Michigan.

Colors are already starting to show up in the trees at the Huron-Manistee National Forests, giving the impression that the fall peak is not far off.

Starting Sept. 1, you can access a digital map that will show you the amazing fall colors as they take shape in the beautiful national forest.

The Huron-Manistee National Forests Fall Color Interactive Map allows viewers to see the emerging fall colors from the convenience of their mobile device, laptop or desktop.

“We introduced the map last year to create an opportunity for those who are unable to travel to the Huron-Manistee to see the colors changing,” said Travis Owens, Huron-Manistee National Forest’s public affairs officer.

“The interactive map can serve as a great tool for those wanting to plan a leaf peeping trip north and concerned about a successful adventure,” he added.

For more information on the Huron-Manistee National Forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.