NASHVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — MOO-ville Creamery is a family-owned and operated dairy farm that offers a unique experience.

At MOO-ville you can take a tour of an active dairy farm that bottles their own milk and makes its own ice cream, cheese, and butter all under the MOO-ville label.

MOO-ville Creamery (WLNS)

It milks 200 cows with robotic milkers that produce over 7,000,000 gallons per year.

MOO-ville produces over 250,000 gallons of ice cream every year that makes over 80 homemade hand-dipped flavors with no high fructose sugar.

On your next visit, enjoy their seasonal free petting farm with over 40 different farm animals while you enjoy homemade ice cream. Moo-ville is a family fun destination with great fresh dairy products!