Where to find every ArtPrize grand prize winner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — They captivated viewers and garnered thousands of votes, each winning a massive prize as ArtPrize grand prize winners, chosen by visitors to the world’s largest art competition.
But ArtPrize is transitory — the art moves in and then it moves out when each year’s competition ends. Most of the ArtPrize winners have left the city and can now be found at galleries or other sites around the state and country. Still, a few have stuck around.
Below, find a list of every public vote grand prize winner and information about where they are now.
ArtPrize 2009: “Open Water No. 24” by Ran Ortner
On display at Reserve Wine & Food in Grand Rapids.
ArtPrize 2010: “Cavalry, American Officers, 1921” by Chris LaPorte
Cavalry is on display at Aquinas College’s Grace Hauenstein Library in Grand Rapids.
ArtPrize 2011: “Crucifixion” by Mia Tavonatti
Currently in ArtPrize storage awaiting new home.
ArtPrize 2012: “Elephants” by Adonna Khare
In the possession of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, but not currently on display.
ArtPrize 2013: “Sleeping Bear Dune Lakeshore” by Ann Loveless
On display at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center in Empire, Michigan.
ArtPrize 2014: Intersections by Anila Quayyum Agha
Will be on display in 2022 at the University of New Mexico Art Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ArtPrize 2015: “Northwood Awakening” by Ann and Steve Loveless
On display at Lucky Dog Bar & Grille in Beulah, Michigan.
ArtPrize 2016: Wounded Warrior Dogs by James Mellick
On display starting Oct. 30 at Upcountry History Museum in Greenville, South Caronlina. It will also be on display in 2022 at the AKC Museum of the Dog in New York City.
ArtPrize 2017: “A. Lincoln” by Richard Schlatter
On display at the Battle Creek Community Foundation.
ArtPrize 2018: “The String Project” by Chelsea Nix & Mariano Cortez
On display on buildings in downtown Grand Rapids during ArtPrize 2021.
ArtPrize 2021 begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 3.