EXPLORING MICHIGAN: A Mackinac Island visit

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s starting to feel a little more like summer outside here in Michigan. And when you’re talking about summers in Michigan, it’s won’t be long before a certain island up north will enter the conversation.

Courtesy: Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island

“This year we know that everyone is looking to get out and take a trip and Mackinac Island is the perfect destination for that,” said Liz Ware, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Mission Point Resort. “Here at Mission Point, we’re ready to provide extraordinary Mackinac Island experiences.”

April 30 is the unofficial opening of Mackinac island. Technically the island is open all year around, but as the month changes to May, you can really start to feel the summer season.

Courtesy: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

“Today, it’s sunshine and blue skies and you can just feel the energy,” said Stephanie Castelein, the content manager at Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. “Life has picked up again outside and the downtown is starting to bustle again so yeah we’re really excited just for the season and for people to come to visit us.”

Castelein wants people to know there is a lot more to the island than the downtown area that many are familiar with.

“There is so much to explore. There are over 70 miles of trails so when we say and so when we say we’re open it’s not just open like the island’s open, it’s open trails, it’s open waters it’s open spaces and there is just so much of that natural history and so much of the natural beauty that I think people are really going to enjoy and are craving for this year,” Castelein said.

Courtesy: Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau

Mackinac Island has the power to enchant people, Ware said.

“Well, Mackinac Island is the crown jewel of Michigan. Mackinac Island gets in your soul. You get up here and it’s a different world. You absolutely can fall in love with it,” Ware said.