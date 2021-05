MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lake Express Ferry got back underway Friday.

The pandemic shorted the ferry’s 2020 season. This year, it is beginning on time.

The high-speed ferry links Muskegon and Milwaukee and generally crosses Lake Michigan four times each day. During high-traffic days between June 17 and Sept. 6, it may make as many as six crossings.

Protocols to limit the spread of coronavirus are being observed onboard.

You can go to lake-express.com or call 866.914.1010 to get tickets.