ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Devin Thomas, a senior at St John’s High School.

Thomas plays percussion in the marching band meaning the cymbals, tenors or bass drum. He also plays the bells, xylophone timpani or drum set in both the concert band or symphonic band.

“I’ve been in St John’s band for three years,” Thomas said. “I take pride and make sure it stays perfect,” Thomas said. “I plan on going to a college to study either music general or something to do with music. I still haven’t found exactly, but I like preparing instruments. I have a certificate in preparing instruments I just got recently and I’m excited to see what I can do with it.”