HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — This week’s Extraordinary Student is Andres Perez, a sophomore from Holt High School with an impressive talent for operatic singing.

Perez has an excellent singing voice that sounds great with his fellow students at his school’s chorale group.

“I sing in chorale, which is the mixed boys and girls choir that you have to try out for. Sometimes I take my talents outside of Holt and sing by myself, and I usually go for opera,” Perez said.

His favorite style is opera, a talent he began developing at a young age. The trick, Perez says, is all about mastering vibrato, which is the sort of “shakiness” you hear in an opera singer’s voice as they hit soaring highs and rumbling lows.

“It’s always fascinated me just to see people sing like that. And I was like, ‘You know what? I can do that.’ And so I’ve gradually trained that over the years to kind of perfect it,” Perez said.

Perez has ambitions to sing in operas and musicals and said his dream is to make a living singing on Broadway.

“That’s the end goal here, is to find something I enjoy doing. Like opera; like singing,” Perez said.