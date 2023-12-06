LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Storm Mullen, a class of 2024 senior at Holt High School.

Mullen is part of the robotics team and is the programing captain. The Holt HS robotics team takes part in competitions to determine how skilled they can make their robots. It’s not like the Battlebots competitions though, this is more of a skills challenge.

Holt High School’s Storm Mullen uses robotics for his future. (WLNS)

“Every year we get a new competition and we have to figure out how we’re going to build a robot that’s going to get us the most points that season,” Mullen said. “For this year, we had to pick cones up. We had to drive them and put them in specific places. And then we also had to balance a board with robots. And if we do good, we keep on progressing from districts to states or even hopefully worlds for the third time in a row.”

Mullen said he initially joined to do the mechanical side, but then found that he loved programming and now hopes to use that skill in college.