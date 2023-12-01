LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Isabell Leremias, a junior at Wilson Talent Center in Mason where she is in the automotive technology program.

“From a very young age, I have been involved in mechanics and working with my grandpa, and I’m much more of a hands-on learner and visual learner now,” Leremias said. “This program, it makes it so you’re not sitting behind a desk all day.”

Isabell Leremias has a dream and a path to get there. (WLNS)

Something she said she likes is the program’s environment and sense of community. “It all feels like one big family,” Leremias said. “Walking in here as a female, I didn’t expect to meet any other girls in this industry and class, but I walked in and made a lot of friends and I was very thrilled when I saw another girl in the class. But I found that it didn’t matter in the long run because everybody kind of welcomed everybody with open arms and it all felt like one big family in the end.”

Isabell Leremias has a dream and a path to get there. (WLNS)

In the future, Leremias said she would like to work at her parent’s car dealership. “I took this program originally because it offers a lot of knowledge in the automotive industry and just general knowledge about cars. So I feel like that would give me a better chance of hiring good technicians and mechanics,” Leremias said.