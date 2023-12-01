LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Maple Valley High School senior Logan Bowers.

At Maple Valley, he is the Student Council President, FFA President and NHS President and Student Representative to the School Board.

“I got interested in school government when I was in junior high,” Bowers said. “There was an opening for the position of a class rep, so I applied and started doing all of the dances and just went from there. My leadership skills, most of them probably came from being in FFA. FFA isn’t just about being in the agricultural world, but also about being the next leader of America.”

Logan Bowers hopes to study at MSU before teaching at Maple Valley. (WLNS)

“Logan is a one of a kind student I’ve not seen,” Maple Valley High School teacher Aaron Saari said. “(He) has been so involved in many different activities throughout the school. He gets along with almost every student in this building is a role model for every other student in this building and also is very well respected in their community in Maple Valley.”

Bowers added that his goal with his leadership skills in the next couple of years is to go to MSU and study in the agricultural education program before returning to Maple Valley to teach.