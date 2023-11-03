LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Madisyn MacGregor, a senior at Quincy High School. MacGregor takes part in the Quincy Drama Society as an extracurricular activity.

She said there is a fall and spring musical every year and that she loves the atmosphere of the drama society.

“Madisyn is an easy pick for an extraordinary student for us,” Sharon Powell, Drama teacher at Quincy High School said. “She’s a great leader on the stage. She has terrific energy, and a lot of the young actors struggle to really bring that when they come on scene. She’s a great model for them and also a cheerleader every time they’re on scene. So she’s a mentor for our younger actors. I’m an example for them to follow, and she’s really just a great human in our school community.”