BATH, Mich. (WLNS) — Meet Blake Van Norman, he’s an extraordinary digital artist!

Van Norman is a senior at Bath High School. Besides being an artist, he enjoys playing football.

Wherever he goes, he brings his iPad so he can draw. He even does a little bit of 3D art as well.

His love of art started with the blue blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog. Now he enjoys drawing critters of all types.

His artistic talents don’t stop with digital art, he’s created a replica of Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon with paper!

He hopes to go into design engineering tech, a combination of design and technology. A combination of some of his favorite things.

You can check out his full profile in the video player above.