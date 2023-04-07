ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – Joseph Mitchell is a senior at Wilson Talent Center.

He’s part of the school’s Automotive Technology Program. Mitchell is preparing himself for a future in the automotive industry!

Joseph came to Wilson Talent Center with an open mind and a willingness to learn. After some hard work and attentiveness, he blazed through the basics.

“I like it because I’m the car guy and most car guys like loud stuff, so of course, I’m going to be steered that way. Plus, I mean, there’s money in that direction, so it’s also a good job,” he said.

He now enjoys working on diesel cars and wants to improve diesel performance.

You can watch our full profile on this extraordinary student in the video player above.