LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Jourdyn Carter is a sophomore at Everett High School who stays busy being a part of the Everett Dance Company.

The program is a combination of visual and performing arts.

Jourdyn’s talent does not go unnoticed, as her peers have voted for her as the most valuable dancer during the dance company’s last showcase.

While Jourdyn hasn’t decided what her future plans are, she does know for sure that she wants to continued dance.

“It’s something that keeps me going on a daily basis,” Carter explained. “It’s a way to like process emotions and I really like that. So I think when I go to college, I will definitely participate in dance in some type of way.”

To see some of Jourdyn’s dancing, watch the video in the player above.