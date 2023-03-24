JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Karson Schroeder is a senior at Northwest High School in Jackson.

Schroeder is the director of Mountain Nation Station, the school’s broadcast television class.

“That means we basically what we do is we’ll post a show every single Friday for our entire community, our entire schools all watch. So what I do each week is I kind of oversee everything here in our broadcasting station. I just make sure everyone’s getting all their videos in. So we have a rough draft and a final draft each week. And then we also form anchors that we put all together into one video and then we post it out,” said Schroeder.

Sounds a lot like what we do here at 6 News!

Schroeder’s foray into video creation doesn’t end there. He’s also created documentaries, like the one for the 2022 graduating class and the school’s tennis team.

He also runs the basketball team’s social media.

Schroeder would like to get into sports broadcasting, specifically as a director or producer.

You can watch his full segment in the video player above.